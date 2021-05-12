BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Fire crews appear to have knocked down a fire that broke out at a funeral home in Burlingame Wednesday afternoon.
The fire reportedly started just after 4 p.m. at the Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home, which is located at the intersection of Park Road and Peninsula Avenue just off El Camino Real.
Neighbors told KPIX 5 they saw smoke pouring from the building.
KPIX 5 has learned the fire was confined to the attached garage behind the Colonial-style building. That is where fire crews were focusing their energy.
Caskets may have been stored in that garage area. By 5 p.m., the fire seemed to be under control.
The funeral home is a neighborhood landmark and has been in business for nearly 100 years.
There is no word yet on how the fire started, but the cause is under investigation.