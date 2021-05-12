SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A knife attack in San Francisco Wednesday sent a victim to the hospital, and police released images of a suspect in the attack.

San Francisco police said at about 10:30 a.m. officers were flagged down about an assault on the 200 block of Powell St. just south of Union Square. They arrived to find a 34-year-old male victim suffering from a large cut on his face. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Witnesses told police the victim was approached by a White man in his 30s, about six feet tall, 150-to-160 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair, a moustache and a beard.

The witnesses said the suspect asked the victim for money, and when the victim said he didn’t have any money, the suspect began yelling at him, produced a knife, and cut the victim on the face, police said.

The suspect immediately fled on foot and police released surveillance images of the suspect Wednesday afternoon. He is seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt with the word “SOUTHPOLE” on the front with the number 21 on the left rib, a blue shirt, white or light gray slip-on shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen the man or has any information about the incident were urged to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or send an anonymous text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.