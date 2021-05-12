ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS SF) – Authorities in New Mexico believe a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week may be with her mother in the Bay Area.
According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, 5-year-old Mario Hernandez went missing on May 6 in the community of South Valley, near Albuquerque. Mario was last seen with her mother Nancy Flores, who does not have custody.READ MORE: Man Sought In San Francisco Powell Street Knife Attack
Deputies said Flores refuses to return Mario and has a felony arrest warrant for custodial interference. The sheriff’s office has issued an Endangered Missing Juvenile Alert in the case.
“We are concerned for Mario’s safety,” deputies said in a tweet Wednesday.READ MORE: Newsom: California To End Mask Mandate On June 15
Flores works as a house cleaner in the Bay Area and deputies suspect they may be in San Francisco.
Mario was last seen wearing a red spider shirt, gray shorts with red stripes, along with black shoes. He is described as standing 3-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.MORE NEWS: 11-Year-Old, 17-Year-Old Arrested In Attack On Elderly Asian Man In San Leandro
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office at 505-798-7000 or to call local law enforcement.