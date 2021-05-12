SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have arrested a man suspected of fatally striking a motorcyclist in his car while driving under the influence Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening shortly before 8 p.m., San Jose police officers were called to the intersection of Trimble Road and Zanker Road to investigate a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The initial investigation revealed an adult male motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Trimble Road through the intersection with Zanker Road when a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling southbound on Zanker Road ran the red light at Trimble Road, striking the motorcyclist.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota — identified as 21-year-old San Jose resident Luis Anthony Gonzalez — remained at the scene and was subsequently arrested for felony driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter.

Police said the incident was San Jose’s 17th fatal traffic collision of the year, claiming the 18th victim of 2021. The victim’s identity will be released after it is confirmed by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office and next of kin have been notified, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the fatal collision is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.