SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Police in San Leandro are alerting residents about a fake Facebook account purporting to be from the department.
The Facebook account uses the San Leandro Police Department logo and is under the name of Acting Chief Luis Torres, police said.
A post on the account describes a recent robbery on Acapulco Road using inaccurate details, police said.
"Any messaging from Acting Chief Torres will solely be delivered through SLPD's official Facebook account," a press statement said.
Police said the department was working with Facebook to disable the account,