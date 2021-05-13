SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three men are in custody and accused in a pair of smash-and-grab jewelry store heists in San Jose, police said Thursday.

The first robbery happened on March 17 at Variedades Franco, a jewelry and clothing store on the 400 block of South Capitol Ave. at about 2:46 p.m.

San Jose police said two males entered the business; one of them pistol-whipped an employee while the second ransacked the business and took a purse containing cash and checks.

The second robbery happened on March 21 around 12:56 p.m. at the Plaza Jewelers store on the 1100 block of East Santa Clara St. Two men came into the business and held up employees at gunpoint, then smashed out display cases and broke into a cash register. The men made off with more than $40,000 in cash and jewelry.

Detectives were able to identify three suspects in the two robberies, including one who is in jail on unrelated charges.

On April 9, police in Santa Clara arrested San Jose resident Manuel Ramirez, 32, and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. Ramirez later posted bail and is currently not in custody, police said.

On May 7, Selveen Prasad was arrested in Elk Grove for an arrest warrant during an unrelated call for service, police said. Prasad is currently in custody at the Elmwood Jail.

San Jose police also identfied 26-year-old Sacramento resident Kyrell Trotter as a suspect. He is currently in custody at the Sacramento County Jail on unrelated charges pending his transfer to Santa Clara County.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to contact Detective Mendoza #4395 or Detective Reyes #4429 of the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).