SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two bystanders jumped into action near San Francisco’s Japantown, cornered the suspect who beat and assaulted an elderly Asian woman Tuesday morning.

The Good Samaritans spoke exclusively with KPIX 5’s Betty Yu.

A 23-year-old security guard said he was on the job at the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China on Laguna Street near Geary Boulevard when trouble unfolded.

“An elderly Asian woman came up to me and made it clear that she had just been robbed by him, and a few other bystanders came by and let me know that the incident happened and she got thrown to the ground and robbed,” said Evan, who declined to give his last name. “I just followed him about three blocks down.”

Another man nearby had also heard the woman screaming for help. Police say the victim is 77 years old.

“I went and looked out the balcony and I saw a man beating on an elderly Asian woman and fortunately, as I was watching a construction worker ran over and knocked the man off of her, and the assailant grabbed her bag,” said Michael, who did not his last name published.

Michael joined Evan and the two went after the suspect and cornered him at a nearby post office. The security guard shared a photo of the suspect, identified by police as 28-year-old Luis Jorrin.

“When we chased him down at one point I yelled at him to drop her stuff. I can’t say what I said since it wouldn’t be appropriate for this, but he poured out the bag,” said Michael.

Jorrin has been arrested for robbery, elder abuse, parole violation and committing a crime while out on bail, according to SFPD.

The victim told KPIX 5 that she was mostly physically okay.

“I just don’t believe it’s right, I feel like everyone should treat each other with respect regardless of their differences. There’s no reason to target any one individual,” added Evan.

Michael explained why he was compelled to help.

“You sort of don’t want to get involved, but it’s not okay. I mean this is like an elderly woman getting beaten and I’m just not okay with that,” he said.

San Francisco Superior Court records show Jorrin has been arrested at least ten times in the last 5 years for charges including robbery, attempted robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. He has also violated parole in 2019 and 2020.

SFPD is not investigating this latest case as a hate crime.