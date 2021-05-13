SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault at an apartment building in Downtown San Jose last week.
According to police, the suspect followed the victim into an apartment building on the 300 block of South First Street on May 8 around 2:45 a.m. Police said the suspect then physically and sexually assaulted her.
Two days later, detectives from the department's Sexual Assault Investigation Unit along with the Street Crimes Unit identified the suspect as 20-year-old Cristobal Fuentes-Melara. Within hours of being identified, Fuentes-Malara was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Fuentes-Melara was booked on charges of rape, aggravated kidnapping and other sexual assault related charges. Police said although the victim was Asian, they do not believe the assault was racially motivated.
According to jail records, Fuentes-Malara is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on $500,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.