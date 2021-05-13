FREMONT (CBS SF) – Fremont Police arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman Thursday morning, and police said he may be connected with an attempted sexual assault of a second woman earlier in the day.

According to police, officers responded to a home near Grimmer Boulevard and Blacow Road around 11 a.m. and found a 67-year-old woman being sexually assaulted by the suspect. Officers were able to stop the attack and took the suspect into custody.

The victim was taken to a trauma center to be treated for her injuries, police said.

Fremont police said they are investigating the suspect’s possible connection to the sexual assault of a woman in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Auto Mall Parkway, also on Thursday morning. Investigators said the victim was walking when she was punched by the suspect and pushed. The suspect attempted to sexually assault the victim, but was scared away by a witness before police arrived.

Police said the victim in the attempted assault had also positively identified the suspect.

The suspect, 28-year-old Alexander Lomax of Hayward, is facing multiple charges of sexual assault, elder abuse and battery, police said. It was not immediately known when Lomax would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900, by texting “Tip FremontPD” to 888777 or by visiting the department’s website. Tips can also be given anonymously.