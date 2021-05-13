SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Oakland-native Juan Toscano-Anderson, who grew up a Warriors fan before becoming an indispensable part of the Golden State roster, is being rewarded for stellar play with a two-year contract.

The Warriors announced the move Thursday, saying “The Oakland native stays in The Bay.”

Toscano-Anderson reportedly signed a two-year deal that boosts his salary for the rest of this season guarantees a minimum salary for next season. The team converted his two-way contract with the team’s G-League affiliate into a standard NBA contract and will reportedly sign Jordan Bell into the vacant two-way deal.

Raised on 95th Avenue in Oakland in a house about three miles from the Warriors former Oakland (Oracle) Arena home, the Castro Valley High School star was undrafted out of Marquette and began his pro career overseas in Mexico, Argentina and Venezuela.

In 2018, he went to an open tryout and made the Santa Cruz Warriors G-League team. This season he signed a two-way contract with Golden State after being waived before the start of this season.

Toscano-Anderson wears jersey number 95 in a nod to his family home.