PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Police said Thursday they are searching for a man who exposed himself two days before to two girls who were walking in the 1500 block of Joan Drive that morning.
Police described the suspect as dirty, between 20 and 30 years old, of Asian descent, and was last seen wearing sunglasses and royal blue hospital-type scrubs. His vehicle is described as a navy blue, mid-2000s Volkswagen Golf four-door hatchback.
Police said the girls, ages 12 and 7, told them that the man called to them as they walked past his vehicle, when he exposed his genitals.
Anyone with any pertinent information was asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.
