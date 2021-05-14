SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Concord man was convicted of masterminding a plan to firebomb the homes of people he had designated as his enemies, authorities announced Friday.

Following a seven-day trial, David Jah, 47, was convicted of conspiring to commit arson with two other defendants, Kristopher Alexis-Clark, 27, of Vallejo, and Dennis Williams, 41, of Fairfield, according to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds.

Both Alexis-Clark and Williams pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme, prosecutors said.

In evidence presented at his trial, Jah had a list of enemies that included two probate attorneys involved in the sale of Jah’s childhood home over his objection; the attorney who prosecuted the forcible detainer action to remove him from that home; the purchaser of that home; Jah’s former neighbor at that home, with whom Jah had had several disagreements; and a San Francisco Deputy City Attorney who represented the San Francisco Police Department in an excessive force lawsuit brought by Jah’s son.

Prosecutors said that of the six addresses on Jah’s list, four were targeted by a Molotov cocktail attack, and one was targeted in a drive-by shooting.

In October 2018, Jah provided his list of enemies to Alexis-Clark, who recruited Williams to join the firebombing scheme, and according to prosecutors. Alexis-Clark and Williams mistakenly firebombed the next-door neighbor of one of the intended victims on October 21, 2018.

After the three co-conspirators met later that month in at a Pacheco casino to discuss further plans, on November 3, 2018, Alexis-Clark and Williams firebombed the homes of two more victims, prosecutors said.

Following his conviction, Jah faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, along with a $250,000 fine. Jah’s sentencing hearing was set for for August 3. A sentencing date has not been set for Alexis-Clark and Williams.