HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police in Hayward on Friday announced the recent arrest of five juvenile suspects who fled police in a stolen car after an attempted purse snatching.
According to a Facebook post, on Wednesday, May 12, the five juveniles attempted to take a purse from a victim in the area of the Southland Mall. After forcibly attempting to take the purse, the juveniles left the scene in a car that had been reported as carjacked out of Oakland.
Hayward police officers located the car and a short vehicle pursuit ensued on northbound Highway 880. According to police, the car was disabled after crashed into a guardrail. All five juvenile occupants were taken into custody for the attempted robbery, felony evasion and carjacking.
Hayward police offered thanks to the California Highway Patrol, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department for their assistance in the case.