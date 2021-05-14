SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A man who allegedly slashed a victim in the face near San Francisco’s Union Square after the victim declined a request for money has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges.

In addition to attempted murder, officers also arrested Ryan Baker, 39, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, aggravated mayhem and an enhancement of great bodily injury, as well as probation violation.

The assault happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Powell Street, where Baker allegedly approached the 34-year-old male victim and asked for money.

When the victim said he didn’t have any, Baker allegedly began yelling and brandished a knife, cutting the victim’s face before running away, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a large laceration to his face described by police as “severe.”

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

After police circulated a description along with surveillance photos of Baker, later on Wednesday a witness alerted officers of someone matching the description standing near a bus stop by Alemany Boulevard and Justin Drive. There, officers located Baker and arrested him.

Baker remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.