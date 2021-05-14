WOODSIDE (CBS SF) – A man was arrested for setting an illegal campfire that sparked a small grass fire in the hills of Woodside in San Mateo County on Friday morning, deputies said.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the grass fire was reported around 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Kings Mountain Road, which is located in Huddart Park.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they spotted the suspect leaving the area on a bicycle. Deputies said they contacted the suspect and learned that he started a campfire earlier in the day and attempted to extinguish it.

Authorities said the fire was not fully extinguished and started a grass fire. Crews from the Woodside Fire Protection District were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

No injuries were reported.

“The Sheriff’s Office will have zero tolerance for illegal campfires during this fire season,” deputies said in a statement.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Alejandro Bello, was taken to the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of setting an illegal campfire.

It was not immediately known when Bello would appear in court on the charge.