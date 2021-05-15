SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old was dead and several suspects remained at large Saturday following a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the San Mateo Adult School.

The San Mateo Police Department said officers were dispatched at 8:58 p.m. to the school located at at 789 E Poplar Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 19-year-old male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the school’s parking lot. The man had been shot in the abdomen.

He was transported to a local trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives said the incident was not associated or related to any activity or event at The San Mateo Adult School or San Mateo High School.

According to witnesses, after the gunfire ended a group fled the scene on foot. Police immediately launched an intensive investigation and were working vigorously to bring all responsible parties to justice.

If you were driving by, have an in-car camera, or saw anything out of the ordinary, please contact police immediately at (650) 522-7700. Anyone with information or security footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or krodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.