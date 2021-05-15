SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency reopened all Muni Metro subway stations and began the running historic F-line streetcars along Market St and the Embarcadero to Fisherman’s Wharf Saturday for the first time since they were shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With San Francisco now in the Yellow Tier and soon to have all business restrictions lifted by the state in mid-June, the daily commute is picking up as workers begin returning to the offices along with the resurgence in tourist travel.

Transportation officials said riders will need to continue to wear masks inside the stations and aboard the trains. The transit agency also revealed that the subway tunnels were upgraded and will have working WiFi service.

“Getting San Francisco moving forward requires us doing everything we can to get Muni back to full service,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a statement. “As we reopen more businesses and activities, it’s essential that our transit service is able to accommodate more passengers and help people get around our city.”

The agency also listened to feedback and decided to create a new temporary bus route — the 36/52 Special. This bus route will serve the hilltop neighborhoods of Forest Hill, Miraloma and Sunnyside in a loop between Forest Hill Station and Glen Park Station.

The N Judah Metro rail service will resume its full route between Ocean Beach and 4th and King Street (Caltrain). The T Third will be extended to West Portal and then continue on, running as the K Ingleside to Balboa Park Station.

The SFMTA made all the changes to service available on its website.

“There is no economic recovery without public transit,” said Jeffrey Tumlin, SFMTA Director of Transportation. “Our staff is committed to keeping San Francisco moving and is working tirelessly to bring Muni service back better than ever.”

Here’s a rundown of the restored service:

F Market & Wharves

The historic streetcar will return to service between 17th and Castro Streets and Jones and Beach

Streets. Service hours:

From Castro: Approximately 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (first trip departing from

Castro Station is 10:50 a.m.)

Castro Station is 10:50 a.m.) From Fisherman’s Wharf: Approximately 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Use the L Bus or L Owl for local service along Market Street during the hours when the F

is not running.

K Ingleside/T Third

The K Ingleside and T Third will interline as the KT Ingleside-Third, expanding

service between Balboa Park and Sunnydale. This route will use the newly reopened Muni Metro

subway, serving all stations between West Portal and Embarcadero. Service hours:

Weekdays: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Weekends: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Between the hours of Owl service (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) and rail service, Muni Metro buses

will provide service from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

to 10 p.m. on weekends.

will provide service from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. The K Bus will run between Balboa Park and West Portal Station from 9 p.m. to

10 p.m, daily.

10 p.m, daily. During the weekend, for the hours between Owl service (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) and rail

service, the K Ingleside bus will run between Balboa Park and Embarcadero-Ferry Plaza from 5am to 8am and the T Third bus will run between Embarcadero-Ferry Plaza and Sunnydale.

N Judah

Rail service will resume for the entire route with two-car trains replacing Metro buses. Riders

will have more room and fewer pass ups as the two-car train increases the N Judah’s capacity. Service hours:

Weekdays: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Weekends: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Muni Metro buses will cover the hours between Owl Service and rail service, running 5

a.m. to 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. to 10

p.m. on weekends.

K Bus, L Bus and L Owl

These lines will no longer serve Forest Hill Station directly. Please visit K Bus, L

Bus and L Owl route pages for more information.

36/52 Special

Temporary new combined route between Forest Hill Station and Glen Park Station

serving the Glen Park, Sunnyside and Miraloma communities. The route will serve

Laguna Honda Hospital.

8 Bayshore