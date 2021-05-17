SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco firefighters on Monday night contained a two-alarm fire in the city’s Bayview District, officials said.
The fire was initially reported at 10:35 p.m. at 4 Wheat Street. The SF Fire Department Twitter account posted that a second alarm had been called at 10:43 p.m.READ MORE: Asian American Attacks: San Francisco Shop Owner Says Teen Thief Pepper Sprayed Her
UPDATE: This is now a 2nd Alarm fire https://t.co/efTCmrV6kh
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 18, 2021
Fire officials later clarified that the fire was burning at 8, 14 and 16 Wheat Street.READ MORE: Santa Clara Wins NCAA Women's Soccer Championship, Topping FSU In Penalty Kick Shootout
As of shortly before midnight, San Francisco fire said the fire had been contained and two people were displaced.
MORE NEWS: UPDATE: 1 Of 2 Victims Identified In Separate Saturday Potrero Hill Killings
Two-Alarm House Fire (Bayview, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/OGrfplPffX
FIRE CONTAINED — NO INJURIES–2 DISPLACED AT THIS TIME– UNDER INVESTIGATION
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 18, 2021
There were no reports of any injuries.