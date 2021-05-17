COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Filed Under:Bayview District, House fire, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco firefighters on Monday night contained a two-alarm fire in the city’s Bayview District, officials said.

The fire was initially reported at 10:35 p.m. at 4 Wheat Street. The SF Fire Department Twitter account posted that a second alarm had been called at 10:43 p.m.

Fire officials later clarified that the fire was burning at 8, 14 and 16 Wheat Street.

As of shortly before midnight, San Francisco fire said the fire had been contained and two people were displaced.

There were no reports of any injuries.