SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Phoenix-bound American Airlines flight from Mineta San Jose International Airport had to return to San Jose Monday after a possible mechanical issue.
American Flight 2049 departed Mineta San Jose Int'l at about 10:41 a.m. and experienced some sort of in-flight issue. Officials at Mineta San Jose International said the flight was forced to turn around and return to the gate.
A statement from American Airlines said the plane, an Airbus 320, returned to the airport “due to a possible mechanical issue.”
A maintenance team was evaluating the plane and the airline was working to re-book its passengers, according to the statement.
No injuries were reported to the 112 passengers or five crewmembers.
Witnesses reported seeing flames from one of the wing-mounted engines of the Airbus A320.
One person who tweeted a video of a plane said it had an engine catch fire, although it was not confirmed to be the plane in question.

Just saw a commercial plane have it's engine catch fire in the neighborhood, the pilot seems to have turned the plane around back to SJC. Likely the American Airlines AA2049 Airbus A320. The video didn't capture the firecracker sound the engine made. #sjc #airline pic.twitter.com/Tp84vJGqN7
— Nausher Cholavaram (@nausher) May 17, 2021