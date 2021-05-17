COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Phoenix-bound American Airlines flight from Mineta San Jose International Airport had to return to San Jose Monday after a possible mechanical issue.

American Flight 2049 departed Mineta San Jose Int’l at about 10:41 a.m. and experienced some sort of in-flight issue. Officials at Mineta San Jose International said the flight was forced to turn around and return to the gate.

A statement from American Airlines said the plane, an Airbus 320, returned to the airport “due to a possible mechanical issue.”

A maintenance team was evaluating the plane and the airline was working to re-book its passengers, according to the statement.
No injuries were reported to the 112 passengers or five crewmembers.

Witnesses reported seeing flames from one of the wing-mounted engines of the Airbus A320.

One person who tweeted a video of a plane said it had an engine catch fire, although it was not confirmed to be the plane in question.

