SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – California health officials said Monday that it is keeping its current mask mandates in place until June 15, saying it needs additional time to vaccinate Californians before adopting recent guidance by the Centers for Disease Control.
“On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC’s guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings,” state Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a statement. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities.”
According to the California Department of Public Health, masks will be required indoors and crowded events outdoors until that time, which is also the day the state plans to fully reopen the economy.
More details to come.