SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A driver was shot along Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. Monday on I-880 south of Tasman Drive near Montague Expressway and the Milpitas border. The CHP said the driver of a maroon Mazda 6 had been shot and the person's condition was unknown after being taken to a hospital.
A passenger in the Mazda was unharmed.
A bullet hole could be seen on the windshield of the Mazda which had pulled over to the right shoulder of southbound I-880.
The southbound Montague Expressway entrance ramp to the 800 was closed during the shooting investigation.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.