CONCORD (CBS SF) — For the second time in less than a week, firefighters responded to a battle a blaze at the Christ Community Church of the Nazarene in Concord early Monday morning.

The fire, which was reported after midnight, was located in an entirely different section of the complex which appears to house a worship center and offices.

Arriving firefighters discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the inside of the building. The blaze did significant damage to the worship area, damaging a large cross and burning worship books.

The smoky fire was contained several hours later. Investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the new blaze.

Firefighters initially responded at 5:32 a.m. last Thursday to a fire reported at the church and extinguished it about 40 minutes later.

The blaze caused the roof to collapse and the second floor to collapse onto the first, so investigators could not enter the building until Friday after heavy construction equipment was brought in to make sure the structure would not collapse further, fire district spokesman Steve Hill said.

“It’s not an easy job digging through all those layers of rubble,” Hill said, adding that the district also brought out a cadaver dog to make sure no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

According to fire investigators, the blaze started in the crawlspace underneath the church near sleeping materials and other items that appeared to belong to someone who was temporarily sheltering under the structure unauthorized.

Investigators, however, weren’t able to determine whether the fire was intentionally set or whether it was an accident.