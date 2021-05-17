SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors having a winning 2021 season helped the team get into the playoffs, but also led to hundreds of families being fed.
Through Feeding America's "Swishes For Dishes" program, Bay Area food banks received 100 meals for every point the Warriors earned during the 2021 regular season, though some special games provided 1,000 meals each point. By the end of season Sunday, the team had racked up 8,187 points and donated 1,020,000 meals.
The program, supported by donations from the Warriors, Kaiser Permanente and the non-profit Athlete's Corner, came at a time when many Bay Area families have been struggling.
"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in eight Americans could face hunger, and food banks across the country are serving 55% more people now than before the pandemic," said Co-Founder of The Athletes' Corner and Golden State Warriors TV Color Analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, Kelenna Azubuike. "We are proud to do our part to help feed the Bay Area community through the Swishes for Dishes initiative."
The team also helped distribute the meals during special events at the Alameda County Community Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley and San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.