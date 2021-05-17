MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A 45-year-old Alaska man has been arrested after a Morgan Hill traffic stop led to the seizure of illegal firearms and bags filled with 44 pounds of marijuana, authorities announced Monday.
Morgan Hill Police said William Regallo has been booked into the Santa Clara Main Jail on DUI, possession of illegal drugs for sales, felon in possession of a firearm and multiple illegal weapons violations.
On May 5, officers pulled Regallo over when they suspected he was driving under the influence near the intersection of Monterey and Jarvis.
During a search of his vehicle, officers located a large sum of cash. The officers determined Regallo was possibly engaged in illegal activity and he was coming from a nearby storage facility.
They obtained a search warrant for the storage facility.
Once inside the storage unit, officers located approximately 44 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of ammunition and 7 illegal firearms.