CARY, North Dakota (CBS SF/AP) — The underdog Santa Clara women’s soccer team battled with top-seeded Florida State into overtime, winning a penalty kick shootout to capture the NCAA College Cup final Monday.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and two “sudden win” 10-minute overtime periods.

Florida State scored first in the 62nd minute on a goal by Jenna Nighswonger, assisted by Yujie Zhao. The Broncos evened it up at the 83rd minute with an unassisted goal by Kelsey Turnbow.

During the shots from the penalty mark following the overtime periods, the Seminoles missed their first two shots to put Florida State in a hole from which they would not escape.

Julie Doyle, Sally Menti and Turnbow would make it 3-0 before the Seminoles converted their next shot. But Izzy D’Aquila’s blast into the lower right corner would put the exclamation mark on Santa Clara’s win and the national title.

BRONCOS ARE CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!@SCUWomensSoccer Izzy D'Aquila nails her PK defeating @FSUSoccer for the National Championship Title!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/RnYRdT3kyG — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 18, 2021

Santa Clara (10-0-1) was making its first trip to the tournament since 2004. The No. 11 seed Broncos advanced on a 3-1 victory over second-seeded North Carolina.

The Broncos last won the College Cup title in 2001.

Florida State (13-0-2) won national titles in 2014 and 2018. The Seminoles secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament last fall, when they won the ACC Tournament title.

Both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments are being played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The games were delayed from the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, and held entirely in North Carolina to cut down on travel and avoid the different local restrictions nationwide.

This season was especially challenging for the Broncos because of the coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara. The team played just seven regular-season games this spring after the Pac-12 postponed the fall season.

