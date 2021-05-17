NAPA (CBS SF) — A year after the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the rock concert industry, Bottlerock organizers announced Monday the three-day music festival will take place Sept 3-5 in Wine Country with headliners Stevie Nicks, Guns N Roses, Foo Fighters and Miley Cyrus.

Others on the bill include Brandi Carlile, Cage the Elephant, Portugal, Maren Morris, Jimmy Eat World, G-Eazy and Mavis Staples.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band, who were among the headliners of the cancelled 2020 concert, will not make an appearance this time around.

Currently, there are COVID-19 restrictions still in place for outdoor concerts. State officials anticipating lifting most of those restrictions by June 15.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in Wine Country,” Dave Graham, a partner in BottleRock Napa Valley, said in a statement.

Three-day festival passes, priced between $369 to $4,350, are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The single-day lineup is expected be announced May 24, with single-day tickets on sale May 27.

Ticketholders for the 2020 festival can use them for the September dates or request a refund.