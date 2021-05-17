SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo on Monday confirmed the arrests of two teenage suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at the San Mateo Adult School last Friday evening.

The arrests of the two juvenile homicide suspects come after an intensive investigation into the May 14 fatal shooting, authorities said.

On Friday shortly before 9 p.m., San Mateo police were dispatched to the San Mateo Adult School located at 789 E Poplar Avenue after a report of a shooting in which a confrontation led to several gunshots.

Arriving officers located a 19-year-old male victim in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle who had been shot in the torso. Police provided first aid to the victim before he was transported to an area hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigating SMPD police detectives determined the shooting was an isolated incident not related to any activity at either the San Mateo Adult School or nearby San Mateo High School. Police detectives identified one 16-year-old suspect in San Jose, who was arrested Saturday, May 15, shortly after 5 p.m.

The continuing investigation into the shooting led to a second suspect in San Mateo. On Monday morning shortly before 9 a.m., that teen suspect was arrested. Both suspects have been booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall.

Following the arrest of the second suspect Monday morning, San Mateo police detectives executed search warrants at residences in Menlo Park and San Mateo. Evidence collected as a result of those search warrants is currently being analyzed.

The San Mateo Police investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone who was driving in the area, has an in-car camera or saw anything out of the ordinary near the site of the shooting Friday or who has information or security footage related to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or krodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling (650) 522-7676.