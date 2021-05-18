ALAMEDA (CBS SF/BCN) — The City of Alameda hired an Oakland deputy police chief to take over as chief of the Alameda Police department, officials announced Monday.

Oakland Deputy Police Chief Nishant Joshi becomes Alameda’s police chief on June 8. He replaces interim Chief Randy Fenn, the former Fairfield police chief who filled in after Paul Rolleri retired after seven years in the position.

“Nishant Joshi has a deep understanding of the issues we are committed to addressing and is the right person to work with our community and lead the department forward,” City Manager Eric Levitt said in a statement.

Joshi has been working in the Oakland Police Department since 1998 and started as a deputy chief in February. Before that, he served as captain beginning in 2014.

“I am confident I can lead the Alameda Police Department to be a premier agency engaged in 21st century policing that prioritizes community expectations while honoring all residents and their life experiences,” Joshi said in a statement.

Joshi takes over following a controversial in-custody death involving Oakland man Mario Gonzalez.

Joshi earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University Hayward, now California State University East Bay. He also earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga.

Joshi lives in Alameda with his wife, and they are parents to three children.

