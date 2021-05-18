SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The California Highway Patrol confirms they are looking into a possible freeway shooting on Highway 101 in San Francisco Tuesday night.
The CHP tells KPIX that one of their officers saw a vehicle pulled over past the Candlestick exit on northbound Highway 101. The officer reported one of the side windows was shattered.
The driver was not injured and an investigation is expected to determine if the window was blown out as a result of gunfire.
This is a developing story and will be updated when further details are available.