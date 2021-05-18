SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County on Tuesday became the third county in the Bay Area to enter the least restrictive Yellow Tier under the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Under the state’s rules, most indoor businesses can expand their capacities. Movie theaters, indoor dining at restaurants, and gyms are among the sectors that can open at 50% capacity. Bars in the county that do not provide meals can resume indoor operations at 25% capacity.

As the state reassigned Santa Clara into the least-restrictive tier, health officer Dr. Sara Cody announced that most of the COVID-19 health orders implemented by the county would be lifted.

“We have a clear path out of this pandemic,” Cody declared at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Under the revised health order, which is limited in scope, companies are no longer required to maximize the number of employees who are working remotely. Workplaces and schools must continue reporting COVID-19 cases to the county, and employers must determine staff who is fully vaccinated to prepare for upcoming changes on masking and social distancing requirements.

Cody, who was among the first health officials in the country to impose restrictions on large gatherings and a stay-at-home order in March of 2020, credited the county’s high vaccination rate for bringing COVID-19 cases to the lowest levels seen in the pandemic.

Health officials said more than 75% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose. As of Tuesday, nearly 60% of residents are fully vaccinated.

“So for the first time, in a long time, I feel optimistic. For a while it seemed uncertain to me whether the vaccines or the variants would win,” Cody said. “I think that team vaccine is in the lead, holding the lead and will win.”

The health officer urged eligible residents who have not received their vaccine to do so.

“Let’s all look forward to a wonderful summer, where we can all be and feel a bit safer as we return to normal,” Cody concluded.

Along with Santa Clara, neighboring Santa Cruz County has also re-entered the Yellow Tier.

With low case counts, Santa Cruz County has moved into the yellow tier under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. In addition to today's changes, most remaining restrictions will be removed June 15.

San Francisco and San Mateo Counties entered the Yellow Tier earlier this month.