RICHMOND (BCN) — A shooting late Sunday night in Richmond left someone with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body and was the sixth shooting in the city over the course of the previous week, police said.
Sunday's shooting was reported at 11:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Macdonald Avenue. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
There was also a shooting earlier Sunday in the area of Interstate Highway 80 and McBryde Avenue, where a male victim was shot multiple times while exiting at the off-ramp. The shooting is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to police.
Four other recent shootings were reported — Saturday at 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of 19th Street, earlier Saturday at 2:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of Groom Drive, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Sixth Street and Ripley Avenue, and on May 9 at 10:45 p.m. at 20th Street and Nevin Avenue — but none led to fatalities, police said.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the department’s tip line at (510) 307-8177.
