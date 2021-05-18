COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An intense fire erupted at a warehouse in an industrial area of Oakland’s Jingletown neighborhood Tuesday, sending flames soaring into the sky and a smoke plume that was visible to motorists on nearby 880.

Oakland fire said several crews were dispatched to fight the structure fire that was reported around 11:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 7th street.

Video from the scene showed the building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire with 35 minutes, but not before the flames damaged two warehouse buildings.

There were no reports of injuries. A cause was under investigation.