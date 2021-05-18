OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An intense fire erupted at a warehouse in an industrial area of Oakland’s Jingletown neighborhood Tuesday, sending flames soaring into the sky and a smoke plume that was visible to motorists on nearby 880.
Oakland fire said several crews were dispatched to fight the structure fire that was reported around 11:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 7th street.
Video from the scene showed the building engulfed in flames.
E2, E12, E1, E29, E4, T6, T1, T2 and FI1 are on scene. #OFD. Crews have requested traffic control from OPD. https://t.co/9kRiTi6VS7
— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) May 18, 2021
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire with 35 minutes, but not before the flames damaged two warehouse buildings.
There were no reports of injuries. A cause was under investigation.