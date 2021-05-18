SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck while crossing a street in San Rafael Tuesday morning, police said.
The collision happened at the corner of Fourth St. and G St. at around 8 a.m. San Rafael police said officers arrived to find an unresponsive person and began life-saving procedures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.
An initial investigation found a white box truck was heading northbound on G Street while the pedestrian crossing in the crosswalk westbound at Fourth Street at G Street, where the truck collided with the pedestrian, police said.
The victim was not immediately identified. Police said the driver remained at the scene and it did not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the San Rafael Police Department (415)485-3000. Tips may be given anonymously at srpd.org/tips.