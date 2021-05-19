SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An intense blaze erupted on third floor of a building in San Francisco Cole Valley neighborhood early Wednesday, claiming the life of one of the residents.

San Francisco fire officials tweeted that crews were responding to a 1-alarm fire at 1130 Shrader Street shortly after 6 a.m.

Social media video showed billowing flames and smoke engulfing the third floor of the Victorian and the roof as crews arrived on the scene. They elevated the response to a second alarm, bringing in additional resources to battle the fire.

Many residents were aided in fleeing the fire at the rear of the building.

Tragically, one person died in the fire, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Police have shutdown the intersection of Grattan St and Cole St and halted traffic on Parnassus Ave. to allow firefighters to mopup the blaze. The fire was contained by 7 a.m.

A cause of the fire was under investigation.