PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Contra Costa County appear to have contained a vegetation fire in Pittsburg Wednesday that shut down Bailey Road in both directions.

The Twitter account for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District posted about the fire burning on Bailey Road shortly before 6 p.m.

So far, the fire has burned about a half an acre and closed Bailey Road to traffic.

Fire officials are saying that they have stopped forward progress of the fire, but are still asking people to avoid the area.