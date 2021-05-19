PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Contra Costa County appear to have contained a vegetation fire in Pittsburg Wednesday that shut down Bailey Road in both directions.
The Twitter account for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District posted about the fire burning on Bailey Road shortly before 6 p.m.
ConFire now working vegetation Fire in Bay Point on Bailey Road. Traffic shut down in both directions of Bailey. Please avoid the area. Crews now making initial attack, 1/2 acre at this time
So far, the fire has burned about a half an acre and closed Bailey Road to traffic.
Fire officials are saying that they have stopped forward progress of the fire, but are still asking people to avoid the area.