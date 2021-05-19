SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX/BCN) — Police in San Francisco are searching for the driver in a Tuesday night hit-and-run crash near the Civic Center that left one person dead and three other people injured, one critically.

The collision was reported around 7 p.m. at Polk and Hayes streets along the back of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, just a block south of City Hall. The San Francisco medical examiner’s office has identified the victim who died as 29-year-old Lovisa Svallingson.

Police initially did not provide many details about the case, but San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney — whose district includes the scene of the crash — said on Twitter that the collision involved multiple vehicles and also left a 30-year-old man at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in critical condition.

San Francisco police spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger later confirmed Svallingson died at the scene while a second pedestrian, a man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined a Chevrolet Avalanche truck collided with an Audi A6 and then struck Svallingson and the man. There were four people in the Audi and two were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, Lobsinger said.

The Chevy driver was seen fleeing the scene of the collision and remained at large as of Wednesday morning. Police have not released any description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.