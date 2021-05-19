WASHINGTON (CBS) — The House voted on Wednesday to approve legislation to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite growing opposition from Republicans who object to the proposed structure and scope of the panel.
The bill, which was negotiated in part by a GOP congressman, passed by a vote of 252 to 175, with all Democrats and 35 Republicans voting in favor. But the bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate, as it is unclear whether it will receive enough Republican support to advance.
Republican Congressman John Katko was heavily involved in formulating the deal, which made two significant concessions to Republicans: the panel would be evenly divided between members appointed by Democrats and Republicans, and the GOP-appointed commissioners would have veto power over any subpoena.
Read more at CBS News.