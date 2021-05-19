MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire burned at least one home and around a half dozen vehicles in Martinez Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned at a hilltop residence at Cambark Court just east of Interstate Highway 680, where drivers could see a large column of billowing smoke.

There were several explosions at the fire scene, which was spread across a lot where a number of vehicles were burning.

Chopper 5 images of destructive blaze in #Martinez Wednesday More on the fire: https://t.co/oYErGMMQI1 pic.twitter.com/07R9KsGkYd — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) May 19, 2021

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was confined to a structure and the surrounding property. An associated grass fire was extinguished and neighboring structures were all protected, Con Fire said.

As of 3:15 p.m. Con Fire tweeted the fire had been knocked down and firefighters were engaged in extensive mop-up operations.

Residents were told to expect congestion in the area for the next couple of hours. Streets were closed in the area of Arthur Road and Valley Ave.

The fire was directly under high-tension power lines and a tower. Winds blew through Martinez at around 20 mph at the time of the fire.

There was no immediate report on the cause of the fire and no reports of any injuries.

2nd alarm fire Cambark CT., Martinez has been confined to structure and surrounding property. Associated grass fire has been extinguished. Neighboring structures all protected. Fire is still being attacked. Please avoid the area.n. If you feel unsafe, sell evacuate. #cambarkic pic.twitter.com/73nL7XIZ4e — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 19, 2021