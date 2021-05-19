COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, House fire, Interstate Highway 680, Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire burned at least one home and around a half dozen vehicles in Martinez Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned at a hilltop residence at Cambark Court just east of Interstate Highway 680, where drivers could see a large column of billowing smoke.

READ MORE: Asian Woman Assaulted Aboard BART Train In San Francisco

There were several explosions at the fire scene, which was spread across a lot where a number of vehicles were burning.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was confined to a structure and the surrounding property. An associated grass fire was extinguished and neighboring structures were all protected, Con Fire said.

As of 3:15 p.m. Con Fire tweeted the fire had been knocked down and firefighters were engaged in extensive mop-up operations.

Residents were told to expect congestion in the area for the next couple of hours. Streets were closed in the area of Arthur Road and Valley Ave.

The fire was directly under high-tension power lines and a tower. Winds blew through Martinez at around 20 mph at the time of the fire.

There was no immediate report on the cause of the fire and no reports of any injuries.

READ MORE: House Passes Bill Creating Commission On Jan. 6 Capitol Attacks

MORE NEWS: Record-Setting SJSU Runner Lee Evan Dies, Remembered For Protest at ‘68 Olympics

 