(CBS SF) — A grass fire was burning east of the Altamont Pass at a landfill on the eastern edge of Alameda County.

The Waste Management Altamont Landfill is just west of the Interstate Highway 580 and 205 merge.

The Alameda County Fire Department said two dozen firefighters along with Cal Fire units were responding.

The fire department said there have been on and off burns at the landfill for the past eight months and a caller said a fire at the site may have jumped the property’s fence line.

Winds in the area were gusting 52 mph out of the west, according to the National Weather Service. There are no homes in the area.

