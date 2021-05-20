SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – For the first time in more than 14 months, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has zero COVID-19 patients, an encouraging milestone as the city recovers from the pandemic.

According to Dr. Vivek Jain, who has been leading the hospital’s response, Thursday marked the first time without a COVID-19 patient at since March 5, 2020, a stretch of 441 days.

“A truly momentous day at San Francisco General Hospital,” Jain said in a series of tweets marking the milestone.

A truly momentous day at San Francisco General Hospital @ZSFGCare @UCSF @SFGHFoundation: for the first time since March 5, 2020, we have zero patients with #COVID19 in our hospital. A huge milestone in our battle against this pandemic. — Vivek Jain (@VivekJainMD) May 20, 2021

Jain said that the level of COVID-19 patients has been decreasing “for many weeks” but acknowledged that the pandemic is not over.

“And no doubt, we will continue to admit and care for more patients with COVID-19 in the weeks and months ahead,” he said.

Jain thanked numerous doctors, nurses and community leaders for their hard work. During the pandemic, the hospital held daily meetings reviewing each COVID-19 case with their doctors and a large group of experts.

“Our one-by-one real-time review of each patient has allowed us to offer quick help to clinical teams to ensure the right type of COVID-19 precautions for every patient, advise on testing and diagnostics, coordinate therapeutics, and enable surgeries/procedures to occur safely,” he said.

Jain also expressed thoughts on the ongoing recovery, saying that while the vaccination campaign so far is going “outstandingly,” much work is still needed to enable everyone to get their shots.

SF just celebrated the one millionth dose of vaccine given in our city-an incredible achievement! https://t.co/0ZLbZHjZPd — Vivek Jain (@VivekJainMD) May 20, 2021

The doctor also expressed concern about patients in vulnerable communities and those who may have delayed seeking medical care for other needs during the pandemic.

“Concerning data abounds showing care that’s falling behind including delayed cancer, cardiovascular and other diagnoses,” Jain said. “Our med center has been and is extremely safe-we want all patients to come in for anything they need: we’re here for you and we want to connect with you.”

The milestone of zero COVID-19 patients at Zuckerberg San Francisco General comes as the city further loosens COVID-19 restrictions and as the state eyes a full reopening on June 15.