NAPA (CBS SF/BCN) — Napa County expects to receive $13 million in federal funding as soon as this month, a county official told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The county will receive the money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, Assistant County Executive Officer Becky Craig told the board.
The sum is half the anticipated funding to be allocated to Napa County; the remainder will arrive next year and must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
Craig said the board plans to hold a workshop in the coming weeks to gather input on how to use the funds.
