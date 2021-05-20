SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – An East Bay man was arrested Thursday in connection with a scheme to steal thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from gas stations throughout the Bay Area and the Central Coast.

According to investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office, the suspect and several others stole more than 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel from at least 15 gas stations since January. The thefts occurred at stations ranging from Napa County to Monterey County.

Investigators said the suspects used an electronic device to override software at gas pumps to steal the fuel. The suspects would then resell the stolen diesel at a discount at what was described as “clandestine meeting locations.”

San Mateo County detectives and authorities from other agencies served a warrant at the suspect’s home in Castro Valley around 7 a.m. Thursday and made an arrest.

The suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Andres Ramriez Riviero, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of commercial burglary, conspiracy, grand theft, theft of utility services and possession of burglary tools.

According to jail records, Ramirez Riviero is expected to appear in court.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and multiple agencies are working to identify additional suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Carryn Barker at 650-363-4050 or cbarker@smcgov.org.