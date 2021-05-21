SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With COVID case counts low, vaccination rates high and a couple of major sporting events happening, San Francisco residents and visitor were enjoying a new sense of normal Friday.

The City by the Bay has made a number of significant steps in the past week. Muni trains are back, bars are back with more reduced restrictions and storefronts are shaking off the cobwebs.

On Thursday, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital hit a major pandemic milestone: for the first time since March 5th of last year, there were no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

“Just to see the zero, it meant a lot. It meant a lot. It’s very exciting,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi of UCSF.

“We’re gonna be stronger than ever now. It’s great to see the customers back. They’ve been coming in and actually hugging the bar. Just happy to be home,” said Jason Baker, owner of the Mucky Duck in the Inner Sunset.

Museums like the Legion of Honor and the SFMOMA are welcoming visitors back.

The Giants are hosting the Dodgers at Oracle Park through the weekend and the Warriors are playing the Grizzlies at Chase Center — all with fans present.

If you needed a sign that things are returning to the way they were pre-pandemic, look no further than the hastily purchased San Francisco sweatshirts on tourists at Fisherman’s Wharf.

“Yes, a lot colder than I thought. Yeah, it’s very windy,” said Ashlyn Felty, who was visiting from Oregon.

After a long lull, tourists are back too.

“We’re here for a dance competition. We felt very safe to come to San Francisco for these girls to dance, because Oregon is shutdown,” said tourist Stephanie Rudolph.

Also back are the street-corner bacon wrapped hot dog vendors.

“When things really start popping for next month, hopefully in June. June 15th is day we’re gonna open up the economy,” said Nelsino Alvarez.

Dr. Gandhi said this is the result of San Francisco’s high vaccination rate.

“Right now, if you are still feeling anxious about COVID, please try not to be,” she explained. “This is exactly what vaccines do. We are going to be completely done. We are going to go back to real life.”