SAN FRANCISCO (CBSD SF) — Federal investigators are seeking additional victims of a computer hacker named ‘Psycho’ who allegedly broke into the EtherDelta exchange in December of 2017 and stole at least $1.4 million in cryptocurrency.

Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Anthony Tyler Nashatka — who goes by the hacker name ‘Psycho’ — has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and other counts.

While federal investigators know of some victims that lost cryptocurrency in the December 2017 hack of the exchange, they are convinced there are others who have not reported the crime.

If you believe you are a victim, please fill out this online form and email it to SFO-EtherDelta@usss.dhs.gov.

According to the indictment, Nashatka conspired with others in December of 2017 to target EtherDelta to obtain the private keys and other information of hundreds of its users as part of a scheme to steal the users’ cryptocurrency.

The indictment further described how Nashatka and his co-conspirators unlawfully used the identity of a victim to gain access to the platform’s domain name settings, caused the transmission of a command to divert users from the actual platform to a fake website, and fraudulently induced victims to input their cryptocurrency addresses and private keys into the fake website.

Between December 20 and 21, 2017, Nashatka and his co-conspirators logged the credentials of hundreds of victims, stole their cryptocurrency, and transferred approximately $600,000 in cryptocurrency to one cryptocurrency address controlled by Nashatka and his co-conspirators.

In addition, using this fraud scheme, Nashatka and his co-conspirators stole and additional $800,000 from a single victim on December 26, 2017.