LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — One person has died in a house fire in Livermore Friday morning.
The fire happened at a home on Westminster Way near Vista Meadows Park.
The person who was killed was the only person in the home, according to the fire department.
There was no immediate word of what caused the fire.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.