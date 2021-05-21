PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma on Tuesday arrested a man after an alleged drunk driving collision.
Andres Ortiz, 56, of Rohnert Park, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
On Tuesday at 9:38 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North McDowell Boulevard on a report of a hit-and-run collision.
The victim was driving south and entered the center turn lane to make a left-hand turn when a silver Honda collided with the victim's vehicle.
Following the collision, the driver of the Honda, later identified as Ortiz, exited his vehicle and fled the scene, police said.
Responding officers located Ortiz in the 1000 block of Rand Street, and during their contact with him, officers determined Ortiz displayed signs of alcohol impairment.
He was subsequently arrested.