SAN JOSE (KPIX) — In about three weeks, Californians will begin a new chapter in the pandemic when the state gets rid of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions.

State leaders announced Friday that, on June 15, social distancing and capacity limitations will cease to apply. In addition, the state will align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and no longer require those who are vaccinated to wear a mask.

However, restrictions will continue to apply to “mega” events, the state announced.

At indoor events of 5,000 or more people, a negative COVID result or proof of full vaccination will be required. For outdoor events of 10,000 or more, the state is recommending but not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative result. Attendees who do not provide proof of vaccination may be asked to wear a mask.

After the state’s announcement, San Francisco 49ers president Al Guido tweeted that they “missed hearing 49ers fans in Levi’s Stadium” and are “thrilled to be able to fully welcome them back for the upcoming season.”

“It will never go back to, I think, the way it was,” said JoAnn Morgese as she enjoyed dinner with a friend in downtown Campbell Friday. “It’s changed the landscape for sure but we have to start living again.”

Ramyar Siasi, the owner of Blackistone Florist in San Jose, said he lost upward of $100,000 last year alone because of the pandemic.

He said business has picked up in the last couple months and he predicts the strongest wedding season ever.

“We’re getting busier and busier,” Siasi said. “We’re planning a lot more events and weddings from here all the way to next year. I’ve already booked weddings for 18 months in advance.”

On Friday, Santa Clara County Public Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths. It’s a stark contrast to when the county experienced a surge in January. “Where we are now is a terrible place but what I dread is how much worse it can get,” Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Dr. Ahmad Kamal said in January.

Today the county reported that 73.2 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59.4 percent have completed vaccination.

Siasi said the signs of a post-pandemic life are here and he said he’s grateful his business survived.

“We’ve been blessed, thank God, it’s been a really good last few months,” Siasi said.