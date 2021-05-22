OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police cold case detectives were asking the public’s help in identifying and locating the gunman responsible for the 2011 homicide of Bianca August.

On what would have been her 32nd birthday, August’s family and the police issued pleas to help bring closure to his case.

“She was a very loving and family oriented person,” her mother said in a Twitter posting by Oakland police. “She was very social and brought smiles to many faces. My family and I are still grieving heavily over our loss. We need uour help to bring us peace and closure.”

10 yrs ago today, Bianca August was fatally shot in the 2100 block of High St. Anyone with information please contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950. OPD and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for an arrest in this case. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/n0ORGhrkcZ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 21, 2021

On that Saturday at 4:35 p.m., Bianca was sitting in a vehicle in the 2100 block of High Street when an unknown suspect fired several shots.

Officers responding to the shooting report were waved down by witnesses who said Bianca had been taken by private vehicle to Highland Hospital. She had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the hospital.

“We are asking our community to provide any information in this investigation to help identify who is responsible for this homicide and bring them to justice,” said Lead Homicide Investigator Phong Tran. “The family deserves closure.”

On Saturday, the family will be holding a candlelight/memorial birthday event for Bianca from 1-6 p.m. at the San Leandro Marina.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (510) 777-8572.