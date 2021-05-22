SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — One of two cyclists struck by a suspected drunk driver north of Sebastopol on May 12 has died of his injuries, authorities said.

The Santa Rosa police have identified the deceased victim as 52-year-old Mark Osborne, who worked as an enologist at the Gary Farrell Winery in Healdsburg. Osborne had moved to the San Francisco Bay Area from his native Australia.

A 12-year-old boy who also was struck was still being treated at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital for his severe injuries. No update on his condition was given by police.

The driver, 27-year-old Ulises Valdez Jr. of Sebastopol, was being treated at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with significant injuries. He will face DUI and other charges when doctors release him and he is taken into custody by thw CHP.

According to a CHP Facebook post, the two bicyclists, who were not related and did not know each other, were riding north separately on the right shoulder of High School Road south of Gaye Road at 6:01 p.m.

Investigators said Valdez was driving at a high speed and lost control on a left curve in the roadway. His truck drove onto the shoulder and collided with the young boy. The vehicle continued out of control back into the traffic lane, then back onto the right shoulder where it struck Osborne.

The truck then careened off the roadway and collided with a utility pole and a tree.

Valdez was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest for Felony DUI.

If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707)588-1400.