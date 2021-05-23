ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — Gunfire erupted early Sunday at an illegal sideshow in Pittsburg as officers in four Contra Costa County cities responded to several raucous gatherings that led to citations, towed impounded vehicles and an arrest after a police pursuit.

A night filled with illegal street racing began around 10:45 p.m. when more than 150 cars converged at the intersection of W. 10th Street and Auto Center Drive in Antioch.

Police said several cars were doing donuts in the intersection and the parking lot of an Arco Gas Station near gas pumps. About 200 spectators were there, some setting off fireworks and throwing them at police patrol vehicles.

Officers from Brentwood, Pittsburg and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in dispersing the crowd. Several vehicles continued to drive recklessly and one car nearly ran over an officer. A group of cars was stopped, resulting in 20 people cited and 21 cars placed on 30-day tows.

The remaining cars then showed up in Brentwood, where they took over the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Highway 4.

Several cars also made it to Oakley, where someone inside a car threw bottles at police shortly after 1 a.m.

That car fled back into Antioch and officers tried to pull it over but it sped away onto Hillcrest Avenue, where it lost control and crashed. The driver tried to run way but was caught by officers. The suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant and his vehicle was towed for 30 days.

About 1:30 a.m., more than 50 cars took over the intersection of Buchanan and Somersville roads in Antioch and started another sideshow. Officers responded but cars kept up the sideshow, eventually dispersing after several minutes in different directions.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., another sideshow developed in Pittsburg, where shots were fired by people in the cars, police said.

Anyone with information about the sideshows is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441 or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. Tips may be left at text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.